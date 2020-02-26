Province-wide warrant issued for Windsor man wanted on assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A province-wide warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., who has been charged with a number of offences.

Kerry Lee Sampson is facing two counts of assault, one count of mischief, as well as failure to comply with an undertaking given to an officer in charge.

“Police have made several attempts to locate Sampson, however are requesting assistance from the public,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Sampson is described as a 5’8” black man with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say members of the public should not approach Sampson. Instead, they should call police or Crime Stoppers if he is located.

