Parole hearing date set for drunk driver Marco Muzzo who killed 3 children, grandfather

The date for a parole hearing for Marco Muzzo who killed three children and their grandfather while driving drunk in September 2015 has been set.

The Parole Board of Canada confirmed to Global News the hearing will be April 28 at Beaver Creek Institution in the Town of Gravenhurst, where Muzzo is serving his sentence.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He had previously applied for day and full parole in November 2018 but was denied both.

At that time, the parole board said the rejection was due to Muzzo’s lack of insight into his drinking habits and the risk they may pose to the public.

Muzzo was driving home from his bachelor party in Miami in 2015 from Pearson International Airport when he ran a stop sign and T-boned the minivan carrying the Neville-Lake family just north of Toronto.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and their 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were all killed in the crash.

For Jennifer Neville-Lake, the thought of having to prepare a victim impact statement and stand up before the board to deliver it in Muzzo’s presence weighs heavily on her.

“Whilst I am grateful that our laws allow victims like myself and the community to express their concerns at these types of hearings, it is an emotional and psychological nightmare,” she told Global News when she heard the news Muzzo was applying for parole again in January 2020.

