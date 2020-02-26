Menu

Canada

Skipp Anderson found not guilty in sexual assault retrial

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:46 am
Updated February 26, 2020 11:13 am
Skipp Anderson says he thought other man was sober during sex
Skipp Anderson was found not guilty of sexual assault nearly a year after the Court of Appeal overturned his previous conviction and ordered a new trial. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Skipp Anderson has been found not guilty of sexual assault in his retrial on the same charge.

The verdict was handed down in a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, was accused of having intercourse with another man without his consent.

Justice Alison Rothery said the essential element the Crown had to prove was that the man did not consent to have sex with Anderson.

In January 2018, a jury found Anderson guilty of sexually assaulting the man. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The conviction was overturned in March 2019 after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal determined the jury heard prejudicial information and wasn’t properly instructed by the judge.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
