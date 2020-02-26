Skipp Anderson found not guilty in sexual assault retrial

Send this page to someone via email

Skipp Anderson has been found not guilty of sexual assault in his retrial on the same charge.

The verdict was handed down in a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, was accused of having intercourse with another man without his consent.

Justice Alison Rothery said the essential element the Crown had to prove was that the man did not consent to have sex with Anderson.

READ MORE: Skipp Anderson says he thought other man was sober during sex

In January 2018, a jury found Anderson guilty of sexually assaulting the man. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The conviction was overturned in March 2019 after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal determined the jury heard prejudicial information and wasn’t properly instructed by the judge.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Man couldn’t consent to sex with Skipp Anderson: Crown Man couldn’t consent to sex with Skipp Anderson: Crown

More to come…