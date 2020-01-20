Re-trial for former nightclub owner Skipp Anderson to begin Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Skipp Anderson’s re-trial on an allegation of sexual assault is set to begin at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench Tuesday.

The charge is related to an alleged incident in July 2016 when a group of friends gathered at a home for a night of drinking and hot tubbing.

Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub in Saskatoon, is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man. During his previous trial, Anderson stated the man initiated sex with him.

The 42-year-old’s re-trial was scheduled to begin Monday. Instead, lawyers discussed an application in camera and adjourned for the day.

“There was some procedural discussions that took place and it’s all about making sure that the process isn’t prejudiced,” defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a judge can order the public out of a courtroom if they feel it “is in the interest of public morals, the maintenance of order or the proper administration of justice.”

In January 2018, a jury found Anderson guilty of sexual assault and a judge sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison. He was released on bail after filing an appeal.

Last March, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial.

The appeal decision said a new trial is warranted because the “trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury to disregard evidence relating to his involvement in another sexual assault.”

Anderson faced an additional charge of sexual assault, which dated back to 2014. It was stayed in 2017.

Witnesses are expected to begin testifying at the re-trial on Tuesday. Pfefferle and Mark Brayford are representing Anderson, while Katharine Grier is the Crown prosecutor.

Testimony could be finished as early as Wednesday, Pfefferle said.

For his re-trial, Anderson has elected to be tried by a judge alone.