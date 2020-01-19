Woman wakes up to find intruder in her bedroom: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they are investigating a random sexual assault that occurred in a woman’s bedroom in the southwest community of Canyon Meadows.

In a news release late Saturday night, police said sometime between 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, a woman woke up in her bed and found a strange man in her bedroom at her home on Canfield Crescent S.W.

According to the release the man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled the scene.

The man is described as having a moustache and short, dark hair.

Police are hoping to locate a vehicle that was in the area prior to the alleged assault. It is described as a dark blue sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, with “a very clean exterior.” They do not know if the vehicle is related to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are also asking anyone in the area with CCTV to check their recordings during that timeframe in case they have captured anything suspicious, or have images of a person or vehicle matching the above descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

0:45 Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s