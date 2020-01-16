Calgary police looking for third suspect in ‘warm-up thefts’

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has been running a campaign warning people about the importance of protecting their vehicles during this latest cold snap.

In a news release Thursday, police said they found three vehicles parked together on Tuesday that were believed to have been stolen while they were left running to warm up.

According to police, officers were able to identify and arrest two suspects in connection with the allegedly stolen vehicles. They also identified a third man currently wanted on warrants in relation to similar warm-up thefts in Calgary.

Patrick William Cameron, 25, of Calgary, is wanted on 24 warrants, including possession of stolen property, failing to attend court, failing to comply with conditions of release and driving while prohibited. Police said they expect other charges to be laid.

Cameron is described as being five-foot-eight and weighing about 125 pounds. Police said he has a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is being asked to contact CPS at (403) 266-1234 or through Crimestoppers.

Police included a reminder in the news release to make good decisions when warming up vehicles in this cold weather, including:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended if the keys are inside the vehicle or if the vehicle has been started with a keyless ignition or push-button start;

Try to use a remote starter whenever possible and keep your vehicle locked;

Use a steering wheel lock;

Don’t leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle;

Don’t leave valuables, like identity documents or bank cards in a vehicle;

Report any suspicious activity to police immediately by calling (403) 266-1234 or 911 for crimes in progress.