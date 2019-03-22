Sex assault conviction overturned, new trial ordered for Skipp Anderson

Saskatchewan’s highest court has set aside a sexual assault conviction against Skipp Anderson and ordered a new trial.

Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge and Nightclub in Saskatoon, was convicted in January 2018 of sexually assaulting a friend.

A jury found Anderson guilty of having sex without consent.

Witnesses reported Anderson’s friend was extremely intoxicated at the time.

He was sentenced to 30 months behind bars, but released on bail when his appeal was filed.

In his appeal, Anderson said the trial judge erred when he was briefly excluded from the trial, refused to admit relevant evidence, and improperly charged the jury.

It was also alleged the actions of the Crown were so improper it resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal said a new trial is necessary as the “trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury to disregard evidence relating to his involvement in another sexual assault.”

“It is uncontroverted that evidence was inadmissible,” Justice Ryan-Froslie wrote for the court.

A date for a new trial has not been set.