January 12, 2018 6:28 am

Skipp Anderson found guilty of sexual assault

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A jury has found Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Lounge and Nightclub, guilty of sexual assault.

Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, has been found guilty of sexual assault.

A jury found Anderson, 40, guilty on Thursday evening after seven hours of deliberation.

The incident dates back to July 2016 when a group of friends got together for a night of drinking and hot tubbing.

The victim, a 22-year-old man who cannot be identified, filed a complaint afterwards saying he had been assaulted.

After the verdict was handed down, the victim’s lawyer credited his client’s courage and said it sends a powerful message.

Anderson’s lawyer, Brad Mitchell, has not ruled out an appeal.

All parties are back in court Friday morning to set a date for sentencing arguments.

With files from Wendy Winiewski

