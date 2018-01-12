Skipp Anderson found guilty of sexual assault

Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, has been found guilty of sexual assault.

A jury found Anderson, 40, guilty on Thursday evening after seven hours of deliberation.

The incident dates back to July 2016 when a group of friends got together for a night of drinking and hot tubbing.

The victim, a 22-year-old man who cannot be identified, filed a complaint afterwards saying he had been assaulted.

After the verdict was handed down, the victim’s lawyer credited his client’s courage and said it sends a powerful message.

Anderson’s lawyer, Brad Mitchell, has not ruled out an appeal.

All parties are back in court Friday morning to set a date for sentencing arguments.

With files from Wendy Winiewski