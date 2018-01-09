Owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub testifies at own trial, says sex was consensual

WARNING: This story contains content some people may find offensive

The owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench. Skipp Anderson, 40, is charged with sexual assault for an incident dating back to July 2016.

Anderson termed his own testimony as awkward as he went into details describing an alcohol induced night of sex with a friend of his.

Both Anderson and the complainant, a 22-year-old man who cannot be identified, said they had sex, but who initiated it is in question.

During a night of hot tubbing and drinking at Anderson’s, court heard the complainant was drunk and was taken to a spare bedroom to “sleep it off.” Once the party wound down, Anderson said he was going to bed when he saw the complainant had moved to a different spare bedroom.

According to Anderson, he was “single and lonely” and decided to cuddle up to the complainant in the spare bedroom rather than going to his own room.

Anderson testified he woke twice during the night to the complainant grinding against him. Anderson said they had sex both times and said “(the complainant) was initiating sex with me. I didn’t put him on top of me.”

Court heard the complainant felt embarrassed afterward and went with a friend to police the following day, eventually pursuing sexual assault charges for the alleged rape.

That friend, Clayton McNally, was questioned on the stand by the defence about attempting to “smooth things over” between Anderson and the complainant, suggesting Anderson pay off the complainant.

The trial continues Wednesday morning with the cross-examination of Anderson.

The jury will be charged in deciding Anderson’s fate following closing arguments, which are expected to happen Wednesday.