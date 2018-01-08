Crime
Trial underway for Pink Nightclub owner Skipp Anderson in Saskatoon

By Reporter  Global News

A jury was selected Monday in Court of Queen’s Bench for Saskatoon nightclub owner Skipp Anderson.

A sexual assault trial for Skipp Anderson, owner of Pink Nightclub & Lounge, began with jury selection Monday.

Anderson is accused of sexual assault related to an alleged incident in July 2016.

The name of the complainant is protected under a publication ban.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty and is expected to testify in his own defence. The Crown has scheduled five witnesses to appear in court.

The trial is scheduled to last for the remainder of the week.

