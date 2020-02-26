Woman dies after being struck by multiple cars in Marieville

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was killed after she was struck by a string of cars early Wednesday in Marieville, about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the pedestrian was run over by “at least three” cars while walking around 6 a.m. on Route 227 toward Highway 10.

Several drivers stopped to try to help the woman and contacted authorities. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 227’s access to Highway 10 is blocked off. A detour is in place to help drivers in the area.

An investigation is underway.

— With files from Global News’ Benson Cook and the Canadian Press

