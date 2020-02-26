Menu

Canada

Woman dies after being struck by multiple cars in Marieville

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:31 am
An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A woman was killed after she was struck by a string of cars early Wednesday in Marieville, about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the pedestrian was run over by “at least three” cars while walking around 6 a.m. on Route 227 toward Highway 10.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed by train at Dorval station

Several drivers stopped to try to help the woman and contacted authorities. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 227’s access to Highway 10 is blocked off. A detour is in place to help drivers in the area.

An investigation is underway.

With files from Global News’ Benson Cook and the Canadian Press

