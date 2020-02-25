Menu

Canada

OPP scaling back search of Lake Erie for missing 9-year-old Alexander Ottley

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 10:11 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 10:12 pm
Search continues on Lake Erie for 9-year-old boy
WATCH ABOVE: Catherine McDonald spent the day at Peacock Point where the community is rallying together to support the Alexander Ottley’s family. (Feb. 18)

Ontario Provincial Police say after trying to find a young boy who was swept into Lake Erie in Haldimand County for more than a week, officers are scaling back the search for his body.

“Despite their best efforts after an extensive search in the area of Peacock Point and outlying areas of Lake Erie as well as the shoreline, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit has completed their search operation at the end of day on Tuesday,” the OPP said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“Unfortunately, the body of nine-year-old Alex Ottley has not been recovered.”

READ MORE: Police continue search for Alexander Ottley, boy who was swept into Lake Erie

It was on the afternoon of Feb. 15 when police said two children, Ottley and an eight-year-old boy, were on an ice edge and a wave swept them into Lake Erie, about 50 kilometres south of Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

A 10-year-old girl with the boys ran and flagged someone down for help. A couple in a vehicle went out onto the ice and saved the eight-year-old boy, but Ottley didn’t resurface.

Police said the search for Ottley has been extensive.

READ MORE: 9-year-old boy presumed dead after falling into Lake Erie, OPP say

“Throughout the week, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit have utilized sonar scan and sent divers in the water when weather conditions permitted,” the statement said, adding an OPP helicopter searched from the air.

“Shoreline searches were also completed with the assistance of uniform officers from the detachment and emergency response team members.”

Officers said helicopter and shoreline searches will now only happen “periodically.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

