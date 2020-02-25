Greater Toronto Area could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow with incoming storm

Send this page to someone via email

An incoming storm system could bring up to 25 centimetres of snow to the Greater Toronto Area by Thursday afternoon, potentially marking the most significant snowfall of the winter season.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a system heading toward the region will intensify as it passes through the Ohio Valley.

Hull said snow will begin to fall Wednesday morning and intensify throughout the day.

“The evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday will be most impacted with periods of heavy snow and gusty winds,” he said.

“Expect travel delays as the snow rates increase and the winds pick up Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.”

Hull said total snowfall amounts will vary between 15 and 25 centimetres with the heaviest amounts likely to occur in the southern part of Durham region.

According to statistics kept at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the most snowfall recorded by a system this winter season was on Jan. 18 when 17.2 centimetres of snow fell.

Making matters more difficult when the storm system moves east is a forecast drop in the temperature.

“[It] will kick up the lake effect machine bringing the chance for snow squalls, especially in the snow belts on Thursday and Friday,” Hull said.

Meanwhile, parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 30 centimetres of snow.

Upping snow totals for TO & GTA by Thur. – likely most significant snowfall of the season so far! Heavy snow by Wed. aft. – eve. commute will be impacted with breezy NE winds & blowing snow.Snow eases Thur. a.m. but still breezy with lake effect snow! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/7VqPbX41uj — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 25, 2020

