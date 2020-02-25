Menu

Sports

University of Toronto Varsity Blues win recruiting battle for Kingston’s Ethan Coulas

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 5:26 pm
Kingston football star signs with the Toronto Varsity Blues
WATCH: The Toronto Varsity Blues are excited to announce the signing of football star Ethan Coulas.

To have a successful program, you need to recruit the best players available — and the University of Toronto Varsity Blues believe they hit the jackpot with the signing of football star Ethan Coulas.

Coulas, a high school defensive standout with the Sydenham Golden Eagles, had several options available but chose to sign with the Blues for a number of reasons.

“A lot of schools wanted me but it came down to academics and a chance to play right away,” said the 17-year-old defensive back from Harrowsmith.

With a passion for the gridiron sport, Coulas played high school ball in the fall and summer football with the Kingston Junior Gaels of the Ontario Provincial League.

“I have to balance football with a job but I find a way to do it,” said Coulas, who plans to take a criminology course at the University of Toronto.

“I can’t believe that the coaches took the time to come to my school and arranged a press conference to announce my signing. They really wanted me to join their program.

“This means the world to me. It was a great experience and one I will never forget.”

There’s a reason the Blues are excited. Coulas was an all-star in high school football and played for Team Ontario at the 2019 Canadian Junior championships held in Kingston.

“I’ve had tremendous support from my family and coaches along the way,”added Coulas.

“I can’t say enough good things about my high school coaches, Mike Love and Karl Hammer. With the Kingston Gaels I was coached by Dale Sands and Thompson McCallum. They’re some of the best coaches a young player can have.”

Coulas isn’t shy when answering questions about joining a team that finished 2-6 last year in the Ontario University Athletics Football League.

“They’ve got a new coaching staff with Greg Marshal and Bob Mullen,” said Coulas.

“It’s a young team with loads of potential. I know they’ve had a couple of rough seasons but I believe their future is a bright one and I want to be a part of it.”

