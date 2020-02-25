Brampton man, 23, charged following reported sexual assault at TangerOutlets in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Brampton, Ont. man has been charged following a reported sexual assault at the TangerOutlets in Innisfil, Ont., in October, South Simcoe police say.

On Oct. 14, a female employee at a store reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a customer at the outlet mall located on County Road 89 near Highway 400, officers say.

According to police, the incident involved unwanted touching, and the woman wasn’t physically injured.

Police say a suspect was identified on Saturday and placed under arrest.

Chanpreet Singh Padda, 23, from Brampton, Ont., was charged with one count of sexual assault, officers add.

The accused was released with conditions and a future court date.

