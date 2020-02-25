Regional transit plan rolls forward: Leduc, Devon and Stony Plain vote to join

Send this page to someone via email

A regional transit plan for the greater Edmonton area and communities surrounding it inched forward Monday night after Leduc, Devon and Stony Plain town councils voted “yes” on coming aboard.

The Regional Transit Services Commission would see one transportation service encompassing Edmonton and its neighbouring communities.

Talks began for the regional service plan in 2017, when Edmonton and St. Albert kicked off the idea. A year later, 11 other communities, including Leduc, Devon and Stony Plain, joined the discussion.

“For us, joining the RTSC is about being at the table where regional decisions are being made, finding efficiencies and working collaboratively with our partners,” said Leduc Mayor Bob Young.

“As the smallest of the 13 municipalities at the table, we have much to gain as a member of the RTSC,” Devon Mayor Ray Ralph said in a Tuesday news release.

While Edmonton, St. Albert, Leduc, Devon and Stony Plain have now all opted to join the plan, Strathcona County opted out on Feb. 11.

At the time, it said a major factor in the decision was that there were “no cost savings” for residents of Strathcona County.

Edmonton and St. Albert officially voted yes earlier in February.

In the next few weeks, more regional votes will take place on whether to join in the communities of Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc County, Morinville, Parkland County, Spruce Grove, and Sturgeon County.

