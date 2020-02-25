The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr. announce 35-date tour, 1 new Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Less than three months before they hit the road for a full 10-date tour across Canada with The Sheepdogs, The Black Keys have announced 35 additional North American tour dates for this summer.

On the tour, the American rock duo — best known for hits like Lonely Boy and Gold On the Ceiling — will continue to promote their most recent, critically acclaimed album, Let’s Rock (2019).

It all kicks off on July 7, in Seattle before concluding two months later on Sept. 6, in Jacksonville, Fla.

We’re The Black Keys and we’re going on tour this summer. ‘Let’s Rock’ again. ⚡️ Presales for The Lonely Boys & Girls Club start Tuesday at 10am local time, sign up for free at https://t.co/iotICf8vqK ⚡️ Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am local#LetsRock #LetsRockTour pic.twitter.com/5dI6yM0XKG — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) February 24, 2020

Aside from the July 10 gig in Berkeley, Calif., world-renowned blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. will open up for The Black Keys on all dates of the tour.

Aside from the July 10 gig in Berkeley, Calif., world-renowned blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. will open up for The Black Keys on all dates of the tour.

Allah-Las, Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band and Yola will alternate as special guest acts throughout the tour. On the tour's only Canadian stop — at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 12. — Yola will had the stage before Clark, 36, and The Black Keys. READ MORE: Courtney Love shares heartfelt tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary Members of The Black Keys' fan club will have access to an exclusive ticket presale beginning this Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28 at the same time.

You can see The Black Keys’ additional list of spring Canadian tour dates here.

The upcoming leg of the tour will serve as the band’s first full Canadian tour since the Turn Blue tour in late 2014.

Newly announced ‘Let’s Rock’ North American 2020 tour dates

July 7 – Seattle, Wash @ White River Amphitheatre

July 8 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 10 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre [No Gary Clark Jr.]

July 11 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 12 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amphitheatre

July 15 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 17 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 18 – Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 19 – Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 14 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 16 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 23 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 29 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place