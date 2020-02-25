Menu

Entertainment

The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr. announce 35-date tour, 1 new Canadian date

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:55 pm
(L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Alter Ego at The Forum on Jan. 18, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif.
(L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Alter Ego at The Forum on Jan. 18, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Less than three months before they hit the road for a full 10-date tour across Canada with The Sheepdogs, The Black Keys have announced 35 additional North American tour dates for this summer.

On the tour, the American rock duo — best known for hits like Lonely Boy and Gold On the Ceiling — will continue to promote their most recent, critically acclaimed album, Let’s Rock (2019).

It all kicks off on July 7, in Seattle before concluding two months later on Sept. 6, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Aside from the July 10 gig in Berkeley, Calif., world-renowned blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. will open up for The Black Keys on all dates of the tour.

Allah-Las, Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band and Yola will alternate as special guest acts throughout the tour. On the tour’s only Canadian stop — at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 12. — Yola will had the stage before Clark, 36, and The Black Keys.

READ MORE: Courtney Love shares heartfelt tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary

Members of The Black Keys’ fan club will have access to an exclusive ticket presale beginning this Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28 at the same time.

You can see The Black Keys’ additional list of spring Canadian tour dates here.

The upcoming leg of the tour will serve as the band’s first full Canadian tour since the Turn Blue tour in late 2014.

Newly announced ‘Let’s Rock’ North American 2020 tour dates

July 7 – Seattle, Wash @ White River Amphitheatre
July 8 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 10 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre [No Gary Clark Jr.]
July 11 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 12 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amphitheatre
July 15 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 17 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 18 – Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 19 – Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 14 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 16 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 18 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 23 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 29 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 2 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
