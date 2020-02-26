Province investing $355K to help Bus Stop Theatre complete major renovations

Send this page to someone via email

The Bus Stop Theatre, a multi-use performance venue located on Gottingen Street in Halifax, is receiving $355,000 in funding to complete its major renovations.

The province said the work will begin once the building is acquired from its current owners. It will include renovations to the front facade, lobby, theatre space and dressing rooms as well as electrical and plumbing upgrades.

“The renovations support not only the Bus Stop Theatre but also the more than 70 different groups and shows that use its space annually,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

“This space is vital to the Bus Stop Theatre’s operations and to those of many organizations who have a need for affordable performance and rehearsal space in Halifax.”

The theatre is the only independently operated, accessible, professionally equipped, flexible performance space in Halifax and is a resource for emerging and professional artists and organizations. It has been in operation since 2003.

“It is through small, but vital pieces of cultural infrastructure like Bus Stop Theatre that many artists in Nova Scotia develop their craft and establish their careers,” said Sébastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Cooperative.

Labelle said that in 2019, the Bus Stop hosted over 150 public events and welcomed over 16,500 audience members “looking to experience both local talent and touring artists visiting our community.”

The theatre can seat 75 to 90 people for performances, and has an occupancy of 149 people.