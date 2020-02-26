Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Province investing $355K to help Bus Stop Theatre complete major renovations

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:12 pm
The Bus Stop Theatre's executive director, Sébastien Labelle, poses in front of the theatre on Gottingen Street in 2019.
The Bus Stop Theatre's executive director, Sébastien Labelle, poses in front of the theatre on Gottingen Street in 2019. Jesse Thomas / Global News

The Bus Stop Theatre, a multi-use performance venue located on Gottingen Street in Halifax, is receiving $355,000 in funding to complete its major renovations.

The province said the work will begin once the building is acquired from its current owners. It will include renovations to the front facade, lobby, theatre space and dressing rooms as well as electrical and plumbing upgrades.

READ MORE: Halifax council approves $250,000 in funding for Bus Stop Theatre Co-Operative

“The renovations support not only the Bus Stop Theatre but also the more than 70 different groups and shows that use its space annually,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

“This space is vital to the Bus Stop Theatre’s operations and to those of many organizations who have a need for affordable performance and rehearsal space in Halifax.”

Story continues below advertisement

The theatre is the only independently operated, accessible, professionally equipped, flexible performance space in Halifax and is a resource for emerging and professional artists and organizations. It has been in operation since 2003.

The Bus Stop Theatre on Gottingen St. is going up for sale
The Bus Stop Theatre on Gottingen St. is going up for sale

“It is through small, but vital pieces of cultural infrastructure like Bus Stop Theatre that many artists in Nova Scotia develop their craft and establish their careers,” said Sébastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Cooperative.

Labelle said that in 2019, the Bus Stop hosted over 150 public events and welcomed over 16,500 audience members “looking to experience both local talent and touring artists visiting our community.”

The theatre can seat 75 to 90 people for performances, and has an occupancy of 149 people.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxFundingRenovationGottingen StreetBus Stop TheatreHalifax arts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.