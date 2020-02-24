Menu

Canada

Coroner investigates man’s sudden death after Kelowna blaze

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 10:48 pm
RCMP were called to investigate a fire in Kelowna Saturday night.
Global News

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances that led to a man’s sudden death Saturday night in Kelowna.

The Ellison Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 4000-block of Anderson Road shortly after 10 p.m.

A vehicle and a trailer were found to be fully engulfed in flames, and smoke was seen coming from a nearby residence, according to RCMP.

Police said firefighters found the body of a man in his mid-30s inside the home.

RCMP say criminality is not suspected in the man’s death, and his name will not be released.

