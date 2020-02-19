Menu

Crime

Man, 29, receives probation for publicly exposing himself in Kelowna

By Hannah Lepine Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 7:31 pm
A man who pled guilty to publicly exposing himself told Kelowna court he has mental health and drug struggles, but said with confidence “I’m going to stop doing drugs.”.
A man pleaded guilty in Kelowna court on Wednesday for publicly exposing his genitals to a teenager last July.

Court heard that Jesse Nelson, 29, was walking away from a Tim Hortons parking lot towards an apartment and yelling, when he turned around and pulled down his pants, exposing himself to a 14-year-old.

Nelson was soon located by Kelowna RCMP at the apartment building and was arrested.

READ MORE: Instagram model arrested after storming Super Bowl field, flashing crowd

One month later, in August, Nelson was arrested again for breaching a probation order.

On Wednesday, Nelson told court that he has mental health and drug struggles, but told the judge with confidence, “I’m going to stop doing drugs.”

Nelson received 12 months’ probation, with terms including keeping the peace, being on good behaviour, stopping doing drugs, attending all medical appointments and to not possess any weapons.

VPD seek Good Samaritan in Marpole flasher arrest
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganCourtcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPKelowna Courtflashing
