Man, 29, receives probation for publicly exposing himself in Kelowna

A man pleaded guilty in Kelowna court on Wednesday for publicly exposing his genitals to a teenager last July.

Court heard that Jesse Nelson, 29, was walking away from a Tim Hortons parking lot towards an apartment and yelling, when he turned around and pulled down his pants, exposing himself to a 14-year-old.

Nelson was soon located by Kelowna RCMP at the apartment building and was arrested.

One month later, in August, Nelson was arrested again for breaching a probation order.

On Wednesday, Nelson told court that he has mental health and drug struggles, but told the judge with confidence, “I’m going to stop doing drugs.”

Nelson received 12 months’ probation, with terms including keeping the peace, being on good behaviour, stopping doing drugs, attending all medical appointments and to not possess any weapons.

