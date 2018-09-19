Alleged flasher arrested by RCMP in Mitchell, Manitoba
Steinbach RCMP have a 27-year-old man in custody after he allegedly exposed himself to a group of children on Thursday, Sept. 13th.
Officers responded to the report in the nearby town of Mitchell around 4:40 p.m.
Police first ensured the children were safe then tried to find the suspect by patrolling the area.
Mounties weren’t able to locate the man right away.
However, they received a description and found the suspect in a house inside town.
Tylor Jansen-Vandoorn is charged with committing an indecent act and remains behind bars.
