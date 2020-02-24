Deadly Saskatoon shooting began with man urinating on fence: testimony

Send this page to someone via email

Kathy Cardinal’s partner of 14 years was gunned down in his own backyard shortly after a confrontation over someone urinating on his fence, court heard.

Cardinal was the first witness called at the second-degree murder trial of Dallin Lane Singharath. He’s accused of shooting 27-year-old Tyler Applegate on July 22, 2017, in Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood.

Singharath has pleaded not guilty.

Cardinal recalled being inside her duplex on 33rd Street West near Avenue W North when she heard her brother-in-law arguing with someone outside.

“I asked him if everything was all right. He said that there was a guy out there that pissed on our fence,” Cardinal testified.

Eventually, she said Applegate went outside and chased the man away. The stranger apologized to Applegate as well, Cardinal told court.

A look at the back of Tyler Applegate’s home. Court Exhibit

A short time later, a black Nissan Titan truck drove into the alley behind Cardinal and Applegate’s home. A group of men got out of the truck and approached the duplex.

One of them wore a black bandana, concealing his face from the eyes down, she testified.

As Cardinal watched from the deck, Applegate moved toward the men. He wrapped a chain dog leash around his arm and held a child’s bike in front of him for protection, Cardinal said.

“It looked like there could’ve been a fight,” she testified.

She recalled hearing someone call out “gun,” and then she heard the sound of a firearm going off.

The deck of Tyler Applegate’s home, including the chain dog leash his partner said he wrapped around his arm. Court Exhibit

“Everything happened quickly,” Cardinal said. “I don’t think I believed it.”

Applegate suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but was able to move into the house. He died three weeks later on Aug. 10.

“He never actually woke up at the hospital,” Cardinal said with tears in her eyes. “We were there every day.”

During testimony, Applegate’s family filled multiple rows in the gallery. In the morning, two children played cards in the front row. Others fell asleep in their seats.

Singharath appeared expressionless in the prisoner’s box. After a few hours of testimony, he leaned forward, resting his chin the palm of his hand.

Const. Sheldon Reddekop of the Saskatoon Police Service arrived at Applegate’s home following the shooting. The officer, who is a former paramedic, described alarming signs in the victim, including sweating, paleness and vomiting.

Several bikes in Tyler Applegate’s back yard. Court Exhibit

He noted a small bullet entrance wound in Applegate’s midsection but didn’t see an exit wound.

“There was hardly any bleeding and there was actually no blood around him,” Reddekop said.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday, and the trial is scheduled for two weeks. Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said he anticipates to call of all his witnesses by the end of the week.