Happy ending in search for missing scout leaders near Sooke, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 4:30 pm
RCMP at the scene of a search for a pair of missing scout leaders. .
RCMP at the scene of a search for a pair of missing scout leaders.

The search for a pair of missing scout leaders near Sooke, B.C., has a happy ending.

Sooke RCMP says the two, a man and a woman, were found near the remote Vancouver Island community of Jordan River and are now safe at the search command post.

The leaders were part of a Scouts Canada group of five youth aged 11 to 14, which was on a camping trip near Shirley.

“A long way up into the Sooke Hills, up well into the watershed, a long way up along (a) windy steep logging road, sort of in the middle of the forest,” said Vickie Weber, senior search manager for Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue.

The two missing leaders left the group Sunday morning to hike out to their vehicle but did not return.

That kicked off a search and rescue effort Sunday afternoon that lasted until Monday.

Search crews found the scouts and a third leader safe and warm at their campsite on Sunday.

The two missing leaders were found around noon on Monday. One had an injured knee, according to Sooke RCMP

One adult and five youth are still in the woods, but police say they’re safe and are being hiked out.

