Police find missing teen in Delta wilderness using app on teen’s phone

Send this page to someone via email

A Delta teenager is lucky to be alive after being found in Burns Bog early New Year’s Day by police — who were only able to do so by using an app on the teen’s phone.

The teen was reported missing to police at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Delta Police said Thursday.

The app, which was accessed by a friend, indicated that the teen was in the Burns Bog area.

After initial searches proved fruitless, two officers — one of them a new recruit — began searching a different area of the bog described as “extremely dark and foggy” by police.

“The area was covered in deep puddles and thick brush, which made the search very challenging,” Staff Sgt. Brian Hill, head of the platoon that led the search, said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 6:30 a.m., the officers found the teen laying unconscious about 50 metres off a trail.

The teen, who police said was “in need of urgent medical assistance,” was rushed to hospital for treatment and was reunited with friends and family.

Police said the teen was rescued “before hypothermia became too severe,” and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hill said the already-challenging conditions in Burns Bog were even worse that morning, making the teen’s recovery all the more remarkable.

“I’m really proud of our officers for their initiative and perseverance in very challenging and uncomfortable conditions,” he said.

“Their efforts saved a life.”

2:05 Missing Coquitlam dog walker found safe and sound Missing Coquitlam dog walker found safe and sound