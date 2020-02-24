Cobourg pair charged with theft and fraudulent use of credit cards: police

Two Cobourg, Ont. residents face charges after reported stolen credit cards were used to make several purchases last month.Cobourg Police Service says on Jan. 25, police received a report that a wallet had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

Police determined that credit cards in the wallet were used to make several purchases at various locations in the town.The investigation led to the identity of two suspects who were subsequently arrested.Amanda Munro, 22, and Nicholas McCarthy, 28, both of Cobourg were charged with possession a stolen credit card and unauthorized use of a credit card.McCarthy was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breach of probation.They were released with impending court dates, police said.