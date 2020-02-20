Peterborough woman deposits stolen cheques and withdraws over $15,000: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including fraud over $5,000 after cheques were reported stolen from a vehicle and deposited last month.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 and the morning of Jan. 27, the suspect broke into a vehicle parked outside a Gordon Avenue residence and they allegedly stole items, including cheques.

Police say cheques totalling more than $15,000 were allegedly deposited into an account and the money withdrawn.

Through the investigation, a suspect was identified and was located at a residence earlier this month and arrested.

Shannon Michelle Mingo, 44, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26, police said.

