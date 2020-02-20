Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman deposits stolen cheques and withdraws over $15,000: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 3:55 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of fraud involving cheques reportedly stolen from a vehicle in late January.
A Peterborough woman is accused of fraud involving cheques reportedly stolen from a vehicle in late January. File / Global News

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including fraud over $5,000 after cheques were reported stolen from a vehicle and deposited last month.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 and the morning of Jan. 27, the suspect broke into a vehicle parked outside a Gordon Avenue residence and they allegedly stole items, including cheques.

READ MORE: Cobourg resident falls victim to $78,000 bitcoin fraud: police

Police say cheques totalling more than $15,000 were allegedly deposited into an account and the money withdrawn.

Through the investigation, a suspect was identified and was located at a residence earlier this month and arrested.

Shannon Michelle Mingo, 44, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 26, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Fake cheque scams on the rise
Fake cheque scams on the rise
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FraudPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeBank FraudCheque Fraudpeterborough fraudstolen cheques
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.