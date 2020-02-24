Harvey Weinstein guilty: Celebrities react to sex assault verdict

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault Monday in his much-publicized trial.
The 67-year-old was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006, and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance praised the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Weinstein and sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo movement denouncing sexual harassment.
READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein guilty on 2 counts of sexual assault: Jury delivers verdict in court case
Vance commended the women who testified against the producer at his New York City trial that “pulled our criminal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”
Celebrities and Weinstein accusers also shared their reactions to the news on social media, with many celebrating the verdict.
Actor Ashley Judd, who alleged Weinstein sexually harassed her, tweeted that the women who testified against him walked through “traumatic hell” and “did a public service to girls and women everywhere.”
Rose McGowan, who also alleged Weinstein raped her, said today is a step forward “in our collective healing.”
Climate activist and author Naomi Klein said the women who “risked their safety and well being” to talk about Weinstein are “heroes.”
Other stars, including Padma Lakshmi and Judd Apatow, tweeted that Weinstein deserves to be behind bars and held accountable for his actions.
Journalist Ronan Farrow, who was one of the first reporters to break the Weinstein allegations, said the women who came forward with their stories did so at “great personal cost and risk.”
“Please keep those women in your thoughts today,” he wrote.
As Weinstein awaits sentencing on March 11, people also shared their views on what should happen to the Hollywood producer.
According to CNBC, Weinstein could face between five and 25 years in prison for the first-degree sex act assault conviction, and between probation and four years in prison for the third-degree rape conviction. Cumulatively, he could face a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years behind bars.
READ MORE: Why sex assault survivors may stay in touch with their perpetrator
ABC News reported that Weinstein was ordered directly into custody without the option of a bail package.
Top Chef host Lakshmi tweeted that Weinstein “doesn’t deserve bail.” Actor Elizabeth Banks said that the verdict is a sign that “some justice has been done.”
Feminist author Jessica Valenti celebrated Weinstein’s guilty verdict, tweeting that journalists will finally be able to “drop the ‘alleged’ before ‘rapist Harvey Weinstien.'”
Actor Ellen Barkin also highlighted the charge, writing that Weinstein will “remain a convicted rapist til the day he dies.”
— With files from the Associated Press
Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca
COMMENTS