Harvey Weinstein guilty: Celebrities react to sex assault verdict

Send this page to someone via email

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault Monday in his much-publicized trial.

The 67-year-old was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006, and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance praised the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Weinstein and sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo movement denouncing sexual harassment.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein guilty on 2 counts of sexual assault: Jury delivers verdict in court case

Vance commended the women who testified against the producer at his New York City trial that “pulled our criminal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”

Story continues below advertisement

Celebrities and Weinstein accusers also shared their reactions to the news on social media, with many celebrating the verdict.

Actor Ashley Judd, who alleged Weinstein sexually harassed her, tweeted that the women who testified against him walked through “traumatic hell” and “did a public service to girls and women everywhere.”

Rose McGowan, who also alleged Weinstein raped her, said today is a step forward “in our collective healing.”

Climate activist and author Naomi Klein said the women who “risked their safety and well being” to talk about Weinstein are “heroes.”

Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I am so grateful to all the women who risked their safety and well being to tell the truth about Harvey Weinstein, his enablers and protectors. They are heroes. So are the people who tirelessly reported this story. I feared for the worst and am so glad to be wrong. — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) February 24, 2020

Other stars, including Padma Lakshmi and Judd Apatow, tweeted that Weinstein deserves to be behind bars and held accountable for his actions.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who was one of the first reporters to break the Weinstein allegations, said the women who came forward with their stories did so at “great personal cost and risk.”

“Please keep those women in your thoughts today,” he wrote.

Weinstein terrorized and attacked women for decades. Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs. Sending so much love, support and most of all gratitude to Annabella Sciorra and all of the women who came forward. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Weinstein to face further charges in L.A. following guilty verdict in New York Weinstein to face further charges in L.A. following guilty verdict in New York

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Miriam Haley&

Jessica Mann&

Annabella Sciorra&

Dawn Dunning&

Tarale Wulff&

Lauren Young. These are the women that testified against Harvey Weinstein. And this is his full list of accusers https://t.co/vkQpHThRgJ Don't forget their names. — Samhita Mukhopadhyay (@TheSamhita) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby are in jail for assaulting and raping women. It took years. Multiple women spoke out. They were often ignored and hushed and silenced. But it finally happened. I hope the victims find some peace and vindication and justice. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As Weinstein awaits sentencing on March 11, people also shared their views on what should happen to the Hollywood producer.

According to CNBC, Weinstein could face between five and 25 years in prison for the first-degree sex act assault conviction, and between probation and four years in prison for the third-degree rape conviction. Cumulatively, he could face a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years behind bars.

READ MORE: Why sex assault survivors may stay in touch with their perpetrator

ABC News reported that Weinstein was ordered directly into custody without the option of a bail package.

Top Chef host Lakshmi tweeted that Weinstein “doesn’t deserve bail.” Actor Elizabeth Banks said that the verdict is a sign that “some justice has been done.”

Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there's a man who doesn't deserve bail, it's him. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Feminist author Jessica Valenti celebrated Weinstein’s guilty verdict, tweeting that journalists will finally be able to “drop the ‘alleged’ before ‘rapist Harvey Weinstien.'”

Actor Ellen Barkin also highlighted the charge, writing that Weinstein will “remain a convicted rapist til the day he dies.”

That cheering you hear is the sound of female journalists finally being able to drop the "alleged" before "rapist Harvey Weinstein" in their columns. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. No matter how hard the defense might try, he will remain a convicted rapist til the day he dies. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

— With files from the Associated Press

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca