B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Six people have now fallen ill with the virus in B.C., five of whom had travelled to China and returned to the province. The first of those cases has since recovered.

The most recent case, announced Thursday, was a woman in her 30s who visited Iran, a country that is now seeing an outbreak of the virus with dozens of cases.

