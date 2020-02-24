Menu

Crime

Man injured in Scarborough residential shooting, say Toronto police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 7:14 am
Updated February 24, 2020 7:30 am
Emergency crews on scene after a shooting on Chester Le Boulevard in Scarborough Sunday night,.
Emergency crews on scene after a shooting on Chester Le Boulevard in Scarborough Sunday night,. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park Avenue just north of Finch Avenue East, around 10:05 p.m.

Police said a man had been shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Mayor John Tory announces additional $6M towards anti-violence funding in city’s 2020 budget

Investigators added that the shooting happened outside of a residence.

There is no suspect description available at this point.

Toronto mayor hosts gun violence summit for GTHA police and politicians
Toronto mayor hosts gun violence summit for GTHA police and politicians

