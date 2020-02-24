Man injured in Scarborough residential shooting, say Toronto police

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park Avenue just north of Finch Avenue East, around 10:05 p.m.
Police said a man had been shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators added that the shooting happened outside of a residence.
There is no suspect description available at this point.
