Man injured in Scarborough residential shooting, say Toronto police

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park Avenue just north of Finch Avenue East, around 10:05 p.m.

Police said a man had been shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators added that the shooting happened outside of a residence.

There is no suspect description available at this point.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Morecambe Gt + Chester Le blvd

– male transported to hospital with serious injuries

– consider alternate routes of travel#GO387000

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2020

.@TorontoPolice investigating a shooting on Chester Le Blvd. Patient being rushed via emergency run to @Sunnybrook trauma Center with serious injuries #Toronto pic.twitter.com/0bYC9bIE0b — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 24, 2020