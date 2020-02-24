Man arrested after early-morning fire in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with a potential incident of arson in a residential building in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Que.

Const. Véronique Comtois said that the Montreal fire department asked police for their assistance with the blaze shortly after 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Residents of the building, located on Lyall Street and Ontario Street East, were evacuated and the flames were brought under control after a short time. No injuries were reported.

Comtois stated that accelerants were found on the scene, at which time firefighters transferred their investigation to the SPVM’s arson squad.

While their investigation on-site is still ongoing, Comtois confirmed that one arrest in connection with the incident has been made.

A 44-year-old man was taken to a detention centre for interrogation.

