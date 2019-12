Send this page to someone via email

Police say a fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. Monday morning at a clothing store on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Berri Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

They say firefighters called police because one of the windows was shattered with a brick.

A Molotov cocktail was also found outside the business, according to police.

Police say one witness said they may have spotted a suspect.

No arrests have been made yet.

