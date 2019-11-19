Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigating after fire breaks out at LaSalle apartment

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:13 am
Police say investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
TVA

The Montreal Police Service’s arson squad is investigating after firefighters responded to a Monday night fire in the borough of Lasalle.

Officials say firefighters were called to an apartment on Lafleur Avenue near Chatelle Street after the fire broke out around 10 p.m.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture. He says their lives are not in danger.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the arson squad is reportedly working to determine the cause of the blaze.

While responding to the fire, Couture says firefighters found cannabis plants inside one of the affected units. Investigators are not sure of the exact number of plants in the apartment, but Couture says investigators are also working to determine whether the resident or residents of the unit had the proper permits to grow cannabis at home.

Montreal PoliceCannabisMontrealSPVMApartment FireLaSalleMontreal firearson squadLasalle fireCannabis PlantsMontreal apartment fireLaSalle apartment fire
