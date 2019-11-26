Montreal arson squad investigating suspicious fire in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal arson squad is investigating after a restaurant fire early Tuesday in Lachine.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says firefighters called law enforcement to the blaze on Provo Street near 11th Avenue for assistance around 1:10 a.m.

Couture says firefighters found elements that led them to believe the fire was of a criminal nature, and police deemed the blaze suspicious.

According to police, the owner of the restaurant says the Mirabel location of his business was also on fire Tuesday night.

Police say they are investigating to see if there is a link between the two fires.

So far, there have been no arrests and no reported injuries.

