Montreal police arson squad investigating car fires in Saint-Laurent

The Montreal Police Service’s (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after two cars were allegedly set on fire in the borough of Saint-Laurent on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the fires happened at Stewart Square and Major Street around 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters were able to locate the cars and quickly control the fire.

No one was injured, according to police, but a house close to the cars was damaged along with the two vehicles.

Brabant says police watched footage taken from nearby surveillance cameras and saw two suspects leaving the scene before the fire.

After seeing the two suspects, police say they believe the fires were an act of arson.

The investigation was then transferred to the SPVM arson squad.

Investigators will be on site Tuesday morning to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the fires.