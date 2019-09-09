Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by car in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 44-year-old woman is in hospital after she was struck by car Monday afternoon in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the woman was hit while walking at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and St-Laurent boulevards.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find the woman on the ground. She had injuries to her upper body and she was taken to hospital.

“We do not fear for her life,” said Dubuc.

The driver, a 48-year-old woman, was also treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

Police said witnesses told them the pedestrian was crossing St-Laurent Boulevard at the moment the car was also turning left on a flashing green arrow and struck her.

A safety perimetre that was put in place at the intersection has since been removed.