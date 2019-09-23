Montreal arson squad investigating after DDO car fires

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after two cars were allegedly set on fire just after midnight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux in the West Island.

The two vehicles were parked in a residential driveway on Oakville Road, near Essex Street.

Firefighters put out the flames, finding traces of accelerants that led police to believe they had sufficient evidence to treat the case as arson.

Officers say there were no reported injuries. Damages to the home nearby is considered minimal.