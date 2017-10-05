Canada
October 5, 2017 12:26 pm

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with tanker truck in DDO

By Web producer  Global News

Police investigate after a man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a tanker truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
A A

Montreal police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a tanker truck on Des Sources Boulevard in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Thursday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the collision happened just before 9 a.m.

The tanker truck was backing up into a car dealership on Des Sources, when the motorcyclist — who was also heading south on Des Sources — collided with the truck and was thrown from his bike.

He was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: SAAQ shows pedestrians, cyclists dangers of trucks’ blind spots

According to Bergeron, the man, possibly in his 50s or 60s, suffered head trauma and possible leg fractures.

The truck driver was treated for shock at the scene.

Des Sources Boulevard was closed for several hours, between Hyman Street and de Salaberry Boulevard,  to allow for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
DDO crash
Motorcycle Crash
Tanker truck collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News