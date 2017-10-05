Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with tanker truck in DDO
Montreal police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a tanker truck on Des Sources Boulevard in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Thursday morning.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the collision happened just before 9 a.m.
The tanker truck was backing up into a car dealership on Des Sources, when the motorcyclist — who was also heading south on Des Sources — collided with the truck and was thrown from his bike.
He was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition.
READ MORE: SAAQ shows pedestrians, cyclists dangers of trucks’ blind spots
According to Bergeron, the man, possibly in his 50s or 60s, suffered head trauma and possible leg fractures.
The truck driver was treated for shock at the scene.
Des Sources Boulevard was closed for several hours, between Hyman Street and de Salaberry Boulevard, to allow for the investigation.
