Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with tanker truck in DDO

Montreal police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a tanker truck on Des Sources Boulevard in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Thursday morning.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the collision happened just before 9 a.m.

Near corner of de Salaberry and SB Sources in DDO, a motorcycle and tanker truck have collided. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ranFazOLoh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 5, 2017

The tanker truck was backing up into a car dealership on Des Sources, when the motorcyclist — who was also heading south on Des Sources — collided with the truck and was thrown from his bike.

He was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to Bergeron, the man, possibly in his 50s or 60s, suffered head trauma and possible leg fractures.

The truck driver was treated for shock at the scene.

Accident Camion versus moto, boulevard des sources fermé entre Hyman et Salaberry à DDO. Secteur à éviter. #SPVM sur les lieux. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 5, 2017

Des Sources Boulevard was closed for several hours, between Hyman Street and de Salaberry Boulevard, to allow for the investigation.