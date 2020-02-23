Teck Resources withdraws application for Frontier oil sands mine: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Mining firm Teck Resources has decided to withdraw its application for the Frontier mine project, Global News can confirm.

The proposed $20.6 billion oil sands mining project had been subject to federal government approval. A government decision was expected before the end of February.

Global News can confirm Teck Resources has pulled their bid for the massive Teck Frontier oil sands mine, story broken by @RobertFife and @MariekeWalsh

The news that Teck has pulled its bid for the proposed mine comes the same day a deal had been reached between the government of Alberta and a First Nation that had raised environmental concerns about the oil sands mining project.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation had announced the agreement in a news release earlier on Sunday, expressing “support for approval of the project” and urging the federal government to approve it without any more delay.

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam has previously called out the UCP over its failure to consult and take meaningful action on environmental concerns around the Teck Frontier mine project, which was expected to

“After many productive discussions, the Alberta government has responded to our concerns with a comprehensive and meaningful package of action items,” Adam said in the news release.

“I am now confident that this Project is a net benefit to my community and the entire region.”

Proposed north of Fort McMurray, Alta., the mine would have produced 260,000 barrels of oil a day and approximately four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, for more than 40 years.

The company has previously said it would employ 7,000 people during construction and 2,500 during operation.

— With files by Allison Bench, The Canadian Press