Canada

Milton school named after L’Arche International founder considers name change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2020 2:45 pm
In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 11, 2015, showing Jean Vanier, the founder of L'ARCHE, an international network of communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together, in central London. An internal report revealed Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, that L’Arche founder Jean Vanier, a respected Canadian religious figure, sexually abused at least six women.
In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 11, 2015, showing Jean Vanier, the founder of L'ARCHE, an international network of communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together, in central London. An internal report revealed Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, that L'Arche founder Jean Vanier, a respected Canadian religious figure, sexually abused at least six women. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE)

At least one Ontario Catholic school is considering a name change after an internal report by a French-based charity concluded that its Canadian founder Jean Vanier had multiple “manipulative sexual relationships.”

L’Arche International said in a report that Vanier – a prominent Catholic figure who died at the age of 90 last year – had relationships with at least six women between 1975 and 1990 where he “used his power over them to take advantage of them.”

Numerous Catholic schools across the province are named after Vanier, who set up L’Arche International to help people who are developmentally disabled.

The Halton Catholic District School Board’s education director said they are considering whether or not to change a name of one of their schools.

Pat Daly, who was also a former principal at Jean Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Milton, Ont., said the news is upsetting and they have already received questions about a possible name change.

King’s University College, which has a research centre named after Vanier, said they will have conversations within their community to see how L’Arche International’s report impacts their community.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
