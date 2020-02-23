Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Parts of Quebec were shaken by a light earthquake Saturday evening, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The Natural Resources Canada website reported the 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:59 p.m. Its epicenter was located west-southwest of Sainte-Agathe, 18 km deep.

READ MORE: ‘A big boom and then a shake’: 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Montérégie region

According to the federal agency, light trembling was felt 37 kilometres north-northwest off Lachute, Que., and 87 kilometres west-northwest of Montreal.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake just days after 6.4 quake in same region

The tremor would have been felt for several seconds.

The minor event comes a month after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Montérégie region.

Story continues below advertisement

6:16 Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready? Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?