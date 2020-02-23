Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 3:06 pm
Updated February 23, 2020 3:19 pm
Light earthquake was felt Saturday evening in parts of Quebec.
Light earthquake was felt Saturday evening in parts of Quebec. Earthquakes Canada

Parts of Quebec were shaken by a light earthquake Saturday evening, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The Natural Resources Canada website reported the  2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:59 p.m. Its epicenter was located west-southwest of Sainte-Agathe, 18 km deep.

READ MORE: ‘A big boom and then a shake’: 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Montérégie region

According to the federal agency, light trembling was felt 37 kilometres north-northwest off Lachute, Que., and 87 kilometres west-northwest of Montreal.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake just days after 6.4 quake in same region

The tremor would have been felt for several seconds.

The minor event comes a month after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Montérégie region.

Story continues below advertisement
Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?
Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecEarthquakeMonteregieNatural Resources CanadaLaurentiansLachuteEarthquakes CanadaSainte-Agathe
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.