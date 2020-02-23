Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

Parts of Quebec were shaken by a light earthquake Saturday evening, according to Earthquakes Canada.
The Natural Resources Canada website reported the 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:59 p.m. Its epicenter was located west-southwest of Sainte-Agathe, 18 km deep.
According to the federal agency, light trembling was felt 37 kilometres north-northwest off Lachute, Que., and 87 kilometres west-northwest of Montreal.
The tremor would have been felt for several seconds.
The minor event comes a month after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Montérégie region.
