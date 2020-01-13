3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Montérégie region

Send this page to someone via email

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Monday morning.

Earthquakes Canada detected seismic activity at 5:38 a.m.

The federal agency says the quake was lightly felt in Rigaud, Saint Bruno, Vaudreuil and Montreal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 65 kilometres southwest of the Montérégie region in Chateaugay, N.Y.

The Sûreté du Québec says it has received multiple calls from Montérégie residents reporting a loud rumble.

No damage has been reported.

—With files from La Presse Canadienne

