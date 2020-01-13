Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Montérégie region

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 7:25 am
Updated January 13, 2020 7:40 am
Earthquakes Canada reported the earthquake was five kilometres in depth. .
Earthquakes Canada reported the earthquake was five kilometres in depth. . Earthquakes Canada

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Monday morning.

Earthquakes Canada detected seismic activity at 5:38 a.m.

The federal agency says the quake was lightly felt in Rigaud, Saint Bruno, Vaudreuil and Montreal.

Related News

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 65 kilometres southwest of the Montérégie region in Chateaugay, N.Y.

READ MORE: Wet winter storm brings power outages, messy roads to Quebec

The Sûreté du Québec says it has received multiple calls from Montérégie residents reporting a loud rumble.

No damage has been reported.

—With files from La Presse Canadienne

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecEarthquakeMonteregieSalaberry-de-ValleyfieldEarthquakes CanadaormstownQuebec earthquakeMonteregie earthquakeOrmstown earthquake
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.