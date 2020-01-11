Menu

World

Puerto Rico hit by 6 magnitude earthquake

By DANICA COTO The Associated Press
Posted January 11, 2020 9:15 am
Men who lost their homes in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake stand inside a baseball stadium that has been opened to residents amid aftershocks and power outages, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, late Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. .
Men who lost their homes in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake stand inside a baseball stadium that has been opened to residents amid aftershocks and power outages, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, late Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. . (AP Photo/Carlos Giustig)

A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 13 kilometres south of Indios at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake amid heavy seismic activity

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

State of emergency declared after multiple earthquakes hit Puerto Rico
State of emergency declared after multiple earthquakes hit Puerto Rico

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the island’s southwest region.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
