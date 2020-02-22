Halifax Grade 12 student engaging newcomer children through the game of tennis

Send this page to someone via email

Some newcomer kids are holding a tennis racket and ball for the first time in their lives, thanks to a Halifax program that seeks to make them feel part of the community.

The children aged seven to 12 came to their fifth lesson at Rockingham United Church on Saturday to be coached by Armbrae Academy student Niket Sampalli, the program’s founder.

“I really want to share tennis with different people who might not have access to equipment, not know the programs and especially with new people to Nova Scotia just to get them engaged as a community and make new friends,” said Sampalli.

Witha donation of $1,500, Sampalli has partnered with ISANS to offer six weeks of free tennis lessons for government-assisted refugee children.

He reached out to the association after receiving the John Stone Humanitarian Award a year ago.

“This award is awarded to a Grade 11 student for an idea of a community initiative,” said Sampalli.

“So every year they give out $1,500 to one student who passes through the application and interview phase.”

He said refugee families showed such great interest when they heard about the program that they had to cap enrolment, simply because there were too many people signing up.

“Most of the kids here have been here almost for a year or less,” Sampalli said.

As an avid tennis player since the age of eight, Sampalli says he’s impressed by the kids’ ability.

“They’re all very athletic, engaged and enthusiastic about everything,” he said, adding that tennis is great for emotional and mental health.

“I think when you play tennis you really learn control and how to control your emotions,” Sampalli said.

Sampalli is also getting coaching mentorship from Tennis Time founder David Greer.

“My goal is to make the sport accessible. Through this partnership I am able to help do that,” Greer said.

“Tennis is a universal language; you don’t need to speak the same language to play. All you need is a racquet, ball, and a wall.”

Sampalli said he’s excited to keep this program going.

“It just brings me joy every time I come in and just seeing them have so much fun. It makes me feel good and that I have done something great for the day.”