Woman wanted after allegedly hitting officer with stolen vehicle, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly hit an officer with a stolen vehicle in North York late Friday.

Police said they were investigating the vehicle in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 around 11:30 p.m. when a woman in the vehicle allegedly attempted to run over an officer.

A police spokesperson told Global News an officer was struck — but not run over — and suffered minor injuries.

The woman then fled the scene in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Nina Laxamana, 37, is now wanted on several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described her as five-feet-four, 145 pounds and said she was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:25 York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham