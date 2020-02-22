Woman wanted after allegedly hitting officer with stolen vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly hit an officer with a stolen vehicle in North York late Friday.
Police said they were investigating the vehicle in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 around 11:30 p.m. when a woman in the vehicle allegedly attempted to run over an officer.
A police spokesperson told Global News an officer was struck — but not run over — and suffered minor injuries.
The woman then fled the scene in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.
Nina Laxamana, 37, is now wanted on several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
Police described her as five-feet-four, 145 pounds and said she was last seen wearing a beige coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
