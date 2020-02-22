Menu

Crime

Woman wanted after allegedly hitting officer with stolen vehicle, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 2:22 pm
Updated February 22, 2020 2:57 pm
Police say Nina Laxamana is wanted on several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon.
Toronto police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly hit an officer with a stolen vehicle in North York late Friday.

Police said they were investigating the vehicle in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401 around 11:30 p.m. when a woman in the vehicle allegedly attempted to run over an officer.

A police spokesperson told Global News an officer was struck — but not run over — and suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man stabbed multiple times during altercation in Little Italy, Toronto police say

The woman then fled the scene in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Nina Laxamana, 37, is now wanted on several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police described her as five-feet-four, 145 pounds and said she was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

