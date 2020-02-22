Man stabbed multiple times during altercation in Little Italy, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation involving a group of people in Little Italy early Saturday.
Police said officers received reports of a fight on College Street, just west of Bathurst Street, shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Officers said there was some kind of interaction, possibly involving up to 10 people, and a man was stabbed several times.
The victim was later rushed to a downtown hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No arrests have been in connection with the incident.
