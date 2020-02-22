Menu

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times during altercation in Little Italy, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 10:07 am
Police said officers received reports of a fight on College Street shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Police said officers received reports of a fight on College Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation involving a group of people in Little Italy early Saturday.

Police said officers received reports of a fight on College Street, just west of Bathurst Street, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after violent attack at west-end Toronto apartment

Officers said there was some kind of interaction, possibly involving up to 10 people, and a man was stabbed several times.

The victim was later rushed to a downtown hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No arrests have been in connection with the incident.

York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham
