Man charged with attempted murder after violent attack at west-end Toronto apartment

Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder after officers allege the accused broke into an apartment on Valentine’s Day and attacked a woman in the west end.

Police said officers were called near Weston Road and Oak Street, south of Highway 401, at around 1:30 p.m. with reports of a violent assault.

Investigators alleged a man broke into an apartment building and violently attacked a woman before fleeing the scene.

The man and the victim are known to each other, police said.

Officers said Samuel Smith was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, threatening death and breaking and entering.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday morning

— With files from Jessica Patton