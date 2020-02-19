Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after violent attack at west-end Toronto apartment

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 2:55 pm
Toronto police say they have arrested 24-year-old Samuel Smith.
Toronto police say they have arrested 24-year-old Samuel Smith. Toronto police/Handout

Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder after officers allege the accused broke into an apartment on Valentine’s Day and attacked a woman in the west end.

Police said officers were called near Weston Road and Oak Street, south of Highway 401, at around 1:30 p.m. with reports of a violent assault.

Investigators alleged a man broke into an apartment building and violently attacked a woman before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Man wanted for attempted murder after woman violently attacked on Valentine’s Day in Toronto

The man and the victim are known to each other, police said.

Officers said Samuel Smith was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, threatening death and breaking and entering.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday morning

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jessica Patton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto Attempted MurderSamuel SmithToronto apartment assaultWeston Road and Oak Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.