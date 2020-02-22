Junior hockey: Rockets edge Royals, Vees drub Wild

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kelowna 3, Victoria 2
At Victoria, Roman Basran stopped 34 shots as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak while also handing interim head coach Kris Mallette his first WHL coaching victory.
Dillon Hamaliuk, Jake Lee and Pavel Novak scored for Kelowna (25-26-2-2), which fired former bench boss Adam Foote on Wednesday and elevated Mallette from assistant coach to interim head coach.
Brandon Cutler and Phillip Schultz replied for Victoria (29-21-5-2), which trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.
Cutler made it 2-1 at 11:21 of the third, but Novak countered at 16:20 with his 21st goal of the season to make it 3-1. Schultz closed out the scoring at 16:59 as the Royals outshot the Rockets 36-28.
Connor Martin stopped 25 shots for the Royals. Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.
The two teams play again Saturday night in Victoria. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Penticton 4, Wenatchee 1
At Penticton, it was scoring by committee on Friday night as the Vees posted their 43rd victory of the season.
Colton Kalezic and Danny Weight, with first-period goals, plus Tyler Ho and Darwin Lakoduk, with third-period markers, scored for Penticton (43-12-1-1).
Owen Bohn, at 4:05 of the second period to make it 2-1, replied for Wenatchee (30-23-3-1).
Carl Stankowski stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Vees, with Daniel Chenard turning aside 29 of 33 shots for the Wild.
Penticton was 0-for-2 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-5.
With 88 points, the Vees can reach 90 if they win their final regular-season game on Saturday night, as they again host the Wild.
Trail 5, Salmon Arm 1
At Trail, Chase Dafoe notched a hat trick, while opening and closing the scoring, as the Smoke Eaters rolled the Silverbacks.
Braden Costello and Jaden Senkoe also scored for Trail (36-16-2-2), which led 2-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.
Luke Mylymok, at 12:24 of the third to make it 3-1, replied for Salmon Arm (29-23-4-1).
Logan Terness stopped 21 of 22 shots for the Smoke Eaters, with Grant Adams turning aside 31 of 36 shots for the Silverbacks.
Trail was 3-for-7 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-5.
West Kelowna 6, Vernon 4
At Vernon, the Warriors had a productive evening, scoring once in the first, twice in the second and three times in the third in defeating the Vipers.
John Evans, with a hat trick, Ryan Upson, Levi Stauber and Elan Bar Lev Wise scored for West Kelowna (15-33-6-3), which trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Ben Helgeson, Ryan Shostak, Max Bulawka and Dawson Holt replied for Vernon (30-24-2-1). Holt made it 5-4 with a shorthanded marker at 17:55 of the third, but Evans sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:37.
Johnny Derrick stopped 24 of 28 shots for the Warriors, with Reilly Herbst turning aside 18 of 23 shots for the Vipers.
West Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-5.
Saturday’s Games
- Wenatchee (30-23-3-1) at Penticton (43-12-1-1), 6 p.m.
- Vernon (30-24-2-1) at West Kelowna (15-33-6-3), 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
- Merritt (13-39-1-3) at Salmon Arm (29-23-4-1), 3 p.m.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Friday’s Results
- Fernie 11, Grand Forks 2
- Chase 6, Sicamous 1
- Revelstoke 3, 100 Mile House 0
- Princeton 6, North Okanagan 1
- Kelowna 2, Summerland 2
Saturday’s Games (final day of regular-season schedule)
- Grand Forks (13-30-1-0-4) at Kimberley (39-6-0-0-3), 6 p.m.
- Osoyoos (9-36-1-0-2) at Golden (19-26-1-0-2), 7 p.m.
- North Okanagan (13-29-1-0-5) at Kelowna (31-12-3-0-2), 7 p.m.
- Chase (30-15-1-0-2) at Kamloops (21-26-0-0-1), 7 p.m.
- 100 Mile House (24-20-2-0-2) at Sicamous (15-31-1-0-1), 7 p.m.
- Summerland (22-21-1-0-4) at Princeton (26-16-1-0-5), 7 p.m.
