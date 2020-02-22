Junior hockey: Rockets edge Royals, Vees drub Wild

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

At Victoria, Roman Basran stopped 34 shots as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak while also handing interim head coach Kris Mallette his first WHL coaching victory.

Dillon Hamaliuk, Jake Lee and Pavel Novak scored for Kelowna (25-26-2-2), which fired former bench boss Adam Foote on Wednesday and elevated Mallette from assistant coach to interim head coach.

Brandon Cutler and Phillip Schultz replied for Victoria (29-21-5-2), which trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

Win numero uno is in the books for Mally.

Cutler made it 2-1 at 11:21 of the third, but Novak countered at 16:20 with his 21st goal of the season to make it 3-1. Schultz closed out the scoring at 16:59 as the Royals outshot the Rockets 36-28.

Connor Martin stopped 25 shots for the Royals. Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

The two teams play again Saturday night in Victoria. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

At Penticton, it was scoring by committee on Friday night as the Vees posted their 43rd victory of the season.

Colton Kalezic and Danny Weight, with first-period goals, plus Tyler Ho and Darwin Lakoduk, with third-period markers, scored for Penticton (43-12-1-1).

Owen Bohn, at 4:05 of the second period to make it 2-1, replied for Wenatchee (30-23-3-1).

The Vees earned their 43rd win of the season in a complete effort as they defeated the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

Carl Stankowski stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Vees, with Daniel Chenard turning aside 29 of 33 shots for the Wild.

Penticton was 0-for-2 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-5.

With 88 points, the Vees can reach 90 if they win their final regular-season game on Saturday night, as they again host the Wild.

At Trail, Chase Dafoe notched a hat trick, while opening and closing the scoring, as the Smoke Eaters rolled the Silverbacks.

Braden Costello and Jaden Senkoe also scored for Trail (36-16-2-2), which led 2-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.

Luke Mylymok had the only goal for us tonight in a 5-1 loss to Trail.

Luke Mylymok, at 12:24 of the third to make it 3-1, replied for Salmon Arm (29-23-4-1).

Logan Terness stopped 21 of 22 shots for the Smoke Eaters, with Grant Adams turning aside 31 of 36 shots for the Silverbacks.

Trail was 3-for-7 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-5.

At Vernon, the Warriors had a productive evening, scoring once in the first, twice in the second and three times in the third in defeating the Vipers.

John Evans, with a hat trick, Ryan Upson, Levi Stauber and Elan Bar Lev Wise scored for West Kelowna (15-33-6-3), which trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Ben Helgeson, Ryan Shostak, Max Bulawka and Dawson Holt replied for Vernon (30-24-2-1). Holt made it 5-4 with a shorthanded marker at 17:55 of the third, but Evans sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:37.

Warriors lose Tyler Cristall with injury early, but still find a way to defeat the Vernon Vipers with some stellar play from their depth forwards Friday night.

Johnny Derrick stopped 24 of 28 shots for the Warriors, with Reilly Herbst turning aside 18 of 23 shots for the Vipers.

West Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-5.

Saturday’s Games

Wenatchee (30-23-3-1) at Penticton (43-12-1-1), 6 p.m.

Vernon (30-24-2-1) at West Kelowna (15-33-6-3), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Merritt (13-39-1-3) at Salmon Arm (29-23-4-1), 3 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Fernie 11, Grand Forks 2

Chase 6, Sicamous 1

Revelstoke 3, 100 Mile House 0

Princeton 6, North Okanagan 1

Kelowna 2, Summerland 2

Saturday’s Games (final day of regular-season schedule)

Grand Forks (13-30-1-0-4) at Kimberley (39-6-0-0-3), 6 p.m.

Osoyoos (9-36-1-0-2) at Golden (19-26-1-0-2), 7 p.m.

North Okanagan (13-29-1-0-5) at Kelowna (31-12-3-0-2), 7 p.m.

Chase (30-15-1-0-2) at Kamloops (21-26-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

100 Mile House (24-20-2-0-2) at Sicamous (15-31-1-0-1), 7 p.m.

Summerland (22-21-1-0-4) at Princeton (26-16-1-0-5), 7 p.m.