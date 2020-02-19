Menu

Sports

2020 Memorial Cup hosts Kelowna Rockets release Adam Foote as head coach

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 3:48 pm
Kris Mallette was named interim head coach of the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday after the team announced that it had relieved head coach Adam Foote of his duties. Kelowna will host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, but the struggling Rockets will likely enter the playoffs as the seventh or eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Kris Mallette was named interim head coach of the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday after the team announced that it had relieved head coach Adam Foote of his duties. Kelowna will host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, but the struggling Rockets will likely enter the playoffs as the seventh or eighth seed in the Western Conference. Marissa Baecker / Kelowna Rockets

In what’s been a disappointing season, the Kelowna Rockets announced on Wednesday that head coach Adam Foote had been released of his duties.

Hosts of the upcoming 2020 Memorial Cup in May, the Rockets are languishing in fourth place in B.C. Division standings with a dismal record of 24 wins, 26 losses, 2 overtime losses and 2 shootout losses.

With just 52 points through 54 games, and just 14 regular-season games left, Kelowna has little chance of improving its seventh-overall place in the Western Conference standings.

Story continues below advertisement

Come playoff time, the Rockets will face either first-place Portland (85 points) or second-place Kamloops (74 pts.), both of which have beaten Kelowna this season.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

In releasing Foote, the Rockets said assistant head coach Kris Mallette was named interim head coach.

“The team has struggled since the Christmas break,” Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton said in a press release.

“With 14 games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time.”

The Rockets hired Foote on Oct. 23, 2018. The team had a record of 24-23-6-2 under Foote last season.

Mallette is currently in his fifth season as a member of the Rockets’ coaching staff. He was hired as an assistant coach during the summer of 2014.

Prior to Wednesday, Mallette’s primary focus has been the team’s defensive units and penalty kill units.

Mallette, 41, played two-and-a-half seasons with Kelowna in 1996-99, before being traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Following four seasons in the WHL, he then went on to play several seasons in the minors.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

