Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 1:42 am
Updated February 19, 2020 1:43 am

KENT, Wash. – Andrej Kukuca scored a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Kukuca’s first goal came late in the second and tied the game 2-2. He followed up with the go-ahead goal at 5:38 of the third and added an empty netter to help Seattle halt a three-game skid.

Conner Roulette and Max Patterson rounded out the offence for the Thunderbirds (22-27-6), who got 19 saves from Roddy Ross.

Eric Alarie and Kyle Crosbie found the back of the net for the Warriors (12-37-4), who have lost 11 in a row.

Brock Gould turned away 49-of-53 shots to give Moose Jaw a chance to win for the first time since Jan. 24.

RAIDERS 5 PATS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas had two goals and two assists and Ozzy Wiesblatt tacked on a goal and two helpers as the Raiders (31-16-9) beat Regina (19-30-5) for their third straight win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.