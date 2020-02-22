Canucks to host Pastrnak and the Bruins

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Bruins (39-11-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-22-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak leads Boston into a matchup with Vancouver. He ranks second in the NHL with 86 points, scoring 43 goals and totalling 43 assists.

The Canucks are 19-7-4 at home. Vancouver is eighth in the league shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.2 goals on 31.0 shots per game.

The Bruins are 18-9-3 in road games. Boston ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Pastrnak with 43.

In their last matchup on Feb. 4, Boston won 4-0. Charlie Coyle recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 24 goals and has totalled 58 points. Quinn Hughes has totalled three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Pastrnak has collected 86 total points while scoring 43 goals and totalling 43 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 1.3 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.